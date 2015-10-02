Stewed Apples with Chai-Spiced Cashew Cream

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Cashew Cream Drain the soaked cashews and blend in a food processor along with 1/4 cup filtered water, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves. Blend until smooth and add more water (1 tablespoon at a time) until creamy and thick. Set aside.

Step 2 Meanwhile, Make the Apples Add the apples, 1 tablespoon water, brown sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer, stirring often, for 7 to 10 minutes or until the apples are tender and soft.