Stewed Apples with Chai-Spiced Cashew Cream
Photo © Shelly Westerhausen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Shelly Westerhausen
September 2015

These spiced stewed apples are super quick to make and works just as well as a quick breakfast as a healthy dessert. Slideshow: More Apple Recipes

Ingredients

Cashew Cream

  • 1 cup cashews, soaked overnight
  • 1/4 cup filtered water
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Dash of ground ginger
  • Dash of nutmeg
  • Dash of ground cloves

Apples

  • 1 pound apples—peeled, cored and cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Cashew Cream

Drain the soaked cashews and blend in a food processor along with 1/4 cup filtered water, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves. Blend until smooth and add more water (1 tablespoon at a time) until creamy and thick. Set aside.

Step 2    Meanwhile, Make the Apples

Add the apples, 1 tablespoon water, brown sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer, stirring often, for 7 to 10 minutes or until the apples are tender and soft.

Step 3    

Transfer apples to 2 plates and top with big spoonfuls of the cashew cream.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up