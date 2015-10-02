Stewed Apples with Chai-Spiced Cashew Cream

Photo © Shelly Westerhausen
These spiced stewed apples are super quick to make and works just as well as a quick breakfast as a healthy dessert. Slideshow: More Apple Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1 Make the Cashew Cream
Drain the soaked cashews and blend in a food processor along with 1/4 cup filtered water, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves. Blend until smooth and add more water (1 tablespoon at a time) until creamy and thick. Set aside.
Step 2 Meanwhile, Make the Apples
Add the apples, 1 tablespoon water, brown sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer, stirring often, for 7 to 10 minutes or until the apples are tender and soft.
Step 3
Transfer apples to 2 plates and top with big spoonfuls of the cashew cream.
