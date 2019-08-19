Steamed Whitefish Yamakake

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine dashi, mirin, and soy sauce in a medium saucepan, and cook over medium, stirring often, until warm, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low, cover, and keep warm.

Step 2 Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high. Divide fish among 4 (8-ounce) heatproof bowls; place bowls in a bamboo steamer basket. Ladle 1/4 cup warm dashi mixture into each bowl; add a small leaf of lemon verbena (or sprinkle evenly with chopped scallions). Place bamboo steamer basket over boiling water, cover, and steam 4 minutes.

Step 3 While fish steams, stir together yam and shiitake slices in a small bowl. When fish has steamed 4 minutes, spoon 1 tablespoon yam mixture into each bowl. Cover and steam 2 minutes.