Steamed Snapper with Garlic-Ginger Sauce
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Chris Kajioka
January 2016

“Hawaii has always been known for great seafood; now we’re getting sustainable fish that’s world class,” says Chris Kajioka of Honolulu’s soon-to-open Senia. He’s partial to the white-fleshed fish onaga (you can substitute cod or halibut), which he steams and serves with a sweet and savory ginger sauce.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil
  • 3 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/4 cup dark soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons Chinese black vinegar or balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon shio kombu
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced cilantro
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped scallion
  • 4 green cabbage leaves, for steaming
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • Four 5-ounce skinless snapper fillets, preferably yellow-striped
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the grapeseed oil. Add the shallot and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Add the sugar, ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant and the sugar is melted, about 2 minutes. Add the soy sauce, vinegar, fish sauce and shio kombu and bring to a boil over moderately high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat until slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cilantro and scallion.

Step 2    

Set a bamboo steamer in a wok or a large, deep skillet. Add 1 inch of water to the wok or skillet and bring to a boil. Line the inside of the steamer with the cabbage leaves. Combine the sesame oil and the remaining 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil and brush all over the fish. Season the fish lightly with salt and set it on the cabbage leaves. Cover and steam over moderate heat for about 7 minutes, until just cooked through. Transfer the fish to plates and serve with the ginger-garlic sauce.

Make Ahead

The ginger sauce can be refrigerated overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a ripe, fruity Alsace Pinot Gris.

