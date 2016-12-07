Steamed Shrimp Dumplings with Chinese Chives 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the filling In a small bowl, cover the mushrooms by 1 inch with boiling water. Let stand until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain well and finely chop (you should have 1/3 cup).

Step 2 In a medium bowl, mix the shrimp with the mushrooms, chives, oil, sugar, salt and cornstarch. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the dough In a large bowl, stir the wheat starch and 1/2 cup of cornstarch with the boiling water until the dough comes together; let cool slightly. Lightly dust a work surface with cornstarch and turn the dough out onto it, then knead until smooth, about 2 minutes. Wrap the dough in plastic and let rest for 15 minutes at room temperature. Cut the dough into 2 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a 1-inch-thick log (12 inches long) and cut each log into twelve 1-inch-thick slices. Using a lightly cornstarch-dusted rolling pin, roll out each piece of dough to a 3 1/2-inch round. Arrange the wrappers on a cornstarch-dusted baking sheet (it’s OK if they overlap slightly) and keep covered with plastic wrap while you prepare the rest.

Step 4 Spoon 1 tablespoon of the filling in the center of each wrapper. Fold the dough up and over the filling to form a half-moon and pleat to seal the dumpling completely. Repeat with the remaining filling and wrappers.