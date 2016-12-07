Steamed Shrimp Dumplings with Chinese Chives 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 24
Mak Kwai Pui and Leung Fai Keung
January 2017

At the Manhattan outpost of the Michelin-starred dim sum house Tim Ho Wan, these shrimp dumplings are a top pick. Making the wrappers might take a little extra time, but it is simple to do and well worth the effort. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

FILLING 

  • 1/2 ounce dried shiitake mushrooms 
  • Boiling water 
  • 8 ounces shrimp­—peeled, deveined and finely chopped 
  • 1 cup finely chopped Chinese garlic chives, chives or scallions 
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon canola oil 
  • 2 teaspoons sugar 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch 

DOUGH 

  • 1 cup wheat starch  (see Note) 
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch, plus more for dusting 
  • 1 cup boiling water 
  • Soy sauce, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the filling In a small bowl, cover the mushrooms  by 1 inch with boiling water. Let stand until tender, about  30 minutes. Drain well and finely chop (you should have 1/3 cup).  

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the shrimp with the mushrooms, chives, oil, sugar, salt and cornstarch. Let stand for 10 minutes.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, make the dough In a large bowl, stir the wheat starch and 1/2 cup  of cornstarch with the boiling water until the dough comes together; let cool slightly. Lightly dust a work surface with  cornstarch and turn the dough out onto it, then knead until smooth, about 2 minutes. Wrap the dough in plastic and let rest for 15 minutes at room temperature. Cut the dough into 2 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a 1-inch-thick log (12 inches long) and cut each log into twelve 1-inch-thick slices. Using a lightly cornstarch-dusted rolling pin, roll out each piece of dough to  a 3 1/2-inch round. Arrange  the wrappers on a cornstarch-dusted baking sheet (it’s OK if they overlap slightly) and keep covered with plastic wrap while you prepare the rest. 

Step 4    

Spoon 1 tablespoon of the filling in the center of each wrapper. Fold the dough up and over the filling to form a half-moon and pleat to seal the dumpling completely. Repeat with the remaining filling and wrappers. 

Step 5    

Line a large steamer basket with parchment paper and lightly grease or spray the paper  with oil. Set the basket in a pot of boiling water. In 2 batches, steam the dumplings until the wrappers turn transparent and the filling is firm to the touch,  8 to 10 minutes. Serve with soy sauce for dipping.

Make Ahead

The filling can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

Wheat starch is a key ingredient to making the translucent wrappers for many dumplings. Look for it at Asian markets and on amazon.com.

