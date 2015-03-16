Steamed Sea Bass with Carrots Three Ways

How to Make It

Step 1 Chop 4 of the carrots into 1/2-inch pieces. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the chopped carrots until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well. Transfer the carrots to a blender, add the butter and sesame oil and puree until smooth; season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small skillet, toast the sesame seeds over low heat, stirring, until fragrant, 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3 Using a vegetable peeler, shave the remaining 2 carrots lengthwise into ribbons. In a medium bowl, toss the carrot ribbons with the olive oil, lemon juice and ginger and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Season the sea bass with salt and pepper and arrange in a steamer basket set in a saucepan over simmering water. Cover and steam until just white throughout, 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 5 Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat 1/8 inch of canola oil. Add the carrot tops and fry over moderate heat until deep green, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain; the carrot tops will crisp as they cool.