Steamed Scallops with Garlic

Step 1

Clean the scallop shells with a brush and pat dry with paper towels. Separate the 2 sides of the shells and discard the side unattached to the adductor muscles. Remove the muscles from the shell and discard the intestines, then rinse under cold running water. Set the scallops aside in a bowl and reserve 8 shells. Soak the vermicelli in a bowl of hot water for about 3 minutes to soften. Drain, then cut the vermicelli into 2-inch/5-cm lengths. Divide the vermicelli among the shells and place the scallops on top.