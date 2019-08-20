Steamed Rockfish with Thai Citrus

Infused with intense aromatics that are tamed with a hint of coconut oil, this whole-fish showstopper is swimming in bright Thai flavor. Rockfish are native to the Pacific; substitute sustainably caught red snapper, if needed.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place shallot, peppercorns, garlic, ginger, turmeric, lemongrass, lime leaves, salt, and sugar in a food processor, and pulse until finely minced, about 10 times. Heat 3 tablespoons coconut oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add shallot mixture, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer to a small bowl; stir in orange juice. Set aside.
Heat remaining 1 teaspoon coconut oil in skillet over medium-high. Add spinach, and cook, stirring often, until just wilted, about 1 minute.
Place half of wilted spinach in a 13- x 9-inch glass baking dish. Place fish on top of spinach. Tuck remaining wilted spinach around fish. Spread orange juice mixture evenly over fish and into fish cavities. Cover dish with parchment paper and aluminum foil.
Bake in preheated oven until fish is just cooked through, 40 to 50 minutes. Serve with jasmine rice.
Notes
Substitute 6 tablespoons fresh orange juice and 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice if sour oranges are not available.