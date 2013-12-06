Steamed Rice with Pickled Japanese Plums

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, cover the rice with water. Swish the rice vigorously, then drain off the milky water. Repeat 3 more times, until the water runs nearly clear, then let the rice stand in a fine sieve for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Transfer the rice to a small saucepan and add 1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons of water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the water is just absorbed, about 15 minutes. Keeping the pan covered, remove the rice from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes.