Steamed Mussels with Lemon and Bay Leaf
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Cathal Armstrong
March 2014

This incredibly speedy recipe is from chef Cathal Armstong’s wonderful cookbook, My Irish Table. The mussels are steamed in butter and lemon juice with shallots and bay leaves, forming a flavorful broth. Be sure to serve them with crusty bread. Slideshow: Mussels Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cubed, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 4 shallots, minced
  • 4 fresh bay leaves
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Heat a large pot. Add all of the ingredients except the salt, pepper and bread and cook over high heat, shaking the pan and stirring occasionally, until the mussels open, about 7 minutes. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Discard the bay leaves and serve right away with crusty bread.

Suggested Pairing

Light-bodied French white.

