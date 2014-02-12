Steamed Mussels with Lemon and Bay Leaf

This incredibly speedy recipe is from chef Cathal Armstong’s wonderful cookbook, My Irish Table. The mussels are steamed in butter and lemon juice with shallots and bay leaves, forming a flavorful broth. Be sure to serve them with crusty bread. Slideshow: Mussels Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Heat a large pot. Add all of the ingredients except the salt, pepper and bread and cook over high heat, shaking the pan and stirring occasionally, until the mussels open, about 7 minutes. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Discard the bay leaves and serve right away with crusty bread.
Suggested Pairing
Light-bodied French white.
