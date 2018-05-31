Steamed Lobster and Corn for a Crowd
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 (with lefrovers)
July 2018

Lobsters are about 30 percent meat by weight, so go for the slightly larger 1 1/2-pound ones, and plan for about two lobsters per person for the weekend. Look for lobsters from Maine, which are harvested sustainably. Standard 12-quart stockpots hold only three to four lobsters, so use a 16-quart pot, like the Le Creuset Lobster Stockpot ($160, lecreuset.com), which holds six to eight.

Ingredients

  • 6 ears fresh corn, husks peeled back and silks removed
  • 12 (1 1/2 -pounds) live lobsters
  • Melted salted butter (do not use clarified butter)

How to Make It

Step

Bring 2 inches of water to a boil in a 16-quart stockpot over high. Add 3 ears corn in a single layer, and top with 6 lobsters. Cover and steam until lobster shells are bright red and you can distinctly smell cooked lobster in the air, 14 to 16 minutes. Remove cooked lobsters and corn to a rimmed baking sheet. Return the water to a boil, and repeat with remaining 3 ears corn and 6 lobsters. Serve lobster tails, crusher claws, and corn with melted salted butter.

Notes

Save shells and legs for stock. Save knuckles and pincer claws for lobster rolls.

