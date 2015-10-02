Steamed Littleneck Clams

How to Make It

Step 1 Run the clams under cool water and scrub clean with a stiff brush, discarding any that are open and won’t close when tapped on a firm surface. Rinse and set aside.

Step 2 In a stockpot, add the wine and bring to a boil on medium-high heat. Gently add the clams to the boiling wine, then cover and steam until fully opened, about 5 minutes.

Step 3 While the clams are steaming, melt the butter or ghee in a microwave and add the minced garlic. Distribute into small bowls.