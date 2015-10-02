Steamed Littleneck Clams
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Russ Crandall
August 2015

Clams are deceptively nutrient-dense; they have a lower contamination profile than other ocean-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids and more iron pound-for-pound than beef liver. This classic preparation puts them on your table in less than 20 minutes. Slideshow: More Clam Recipes

Ingredients

  • 50 littleneck clams (no larger than 2 inches across)
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 4 tablespoons melted butter or ghee
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • Lemon wedges, to serve

How to Make It

Step 1    

Run the clams under cool water and scrub clean with a stiff brush, discarding any that are open and won’t close when tapped on a firm surface. Rinse and set aside.

Step 2    

In a stockpot, add the wine and bring to a boil on medium-high heat. Gently add the clams to the boiling wine, then cover and steam until fully opened, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

While the clams are steaming, melt the butter or ghee in a microwave and add the minced garlic. Distribute into small bowls.

Step 4    

Serve immediately with lemon wedges. Be sure to pour the steaming liquid into the serving bowl to help the clams stay nice and warm.

