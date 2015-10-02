Steamed Littleneck Clams

Clams are deceptively nutrient-dense; they have a lower contamination profile than other ocean-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids and more iron pound-for-pound than beef liver. This classic preparation puts them on your table in less than 20 minutes. Slideshow: More Clam Recipes
How to Make It
Run the clams under cool water and scrub clean with a stiff brush, discarding any that are open and won’t close when tapped on a firm surface. Rinse and set aside.
In a stockpot, add the wine and bring to a boil on medium-high heat. Gently add the clams to the boiling wine, then cover and steam until fully opened, about 5 minutes.
While the clams are steaming, melt the butter or ghee in a microwave and add the minced garlic. Distribute into small bowls.
Serve immediately with lemon wedges. Be sure to pour the steaming liquid into the serving bowl to help the clams stay nice and warm.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5