Steamed Grouper with Martini Relish and Sour Orange Sauce 

When it comes to eating well, star chef Bobby Flay champions the tried-and-true method of cooking fish in parchment. Flay swears that it’s not only a foolproof method, but it also yields the perfect steamed piece of fish. He likes serving the grouper with a quick and punchy citrus sauce and a briny “martini” relish made with olives. Slideshow: More Quick Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Make the sauce In a small saucepan, boil the orange juice over moderately high heat until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool, then stir in the honey, lime zest, lime juice and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.
Make the relish In a small bowl, mix everything except the dill, parsley, salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes, then fold in the dill and parsley. Season the relish with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, make the fish Preheat the oven to 450°. Lay four 15-inch-long sheets of parchment paper on a work surface. Brush the fish fillets with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Put a fillet in the center of each sheet of parchment and top with 2 sprigs each of the parsley and dill. Drizzle on 1/2 tablespoon of the wine. Fold the parchment over the fish, then fold the edge over itself in small pleats to seal.
Transfer the papillotes to a large baking sheet. Bake about 7 minutes, until puffed. Snip the parchment open with scissors and serve the fish with the sour orange sauce and martini relish.
Serve With
Herbed whole-wheat couscous.
Author Name: Kathleen J. Rago
Review Body: I made this wonderful recipe awhile ago but it still pops into my head when I want to eat a fish dinner. I didn't have access to Grouper so I substituted Orange Roughy. Everything else was as is. It is memorable to say the least. Try it and I think you will love it.
Date Published: 2018-03-03