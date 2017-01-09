Steamed Grouper with Martini Relish and Sour Orange Sauce 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the sauce In a small saucepan, boil the orange juice over moderately high heat until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool, then stir in the honey, lime zest, lime juice and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Make the relish In a small bowl, mix everything except the dill, parsley, salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes, then fold in the dill and parsley. Season the relish with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the fish Preheat the oven to 450°. Lay four 15-inch-long sheets of parchment paper on a work surface. Brush the fish fillets with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Put a fillet in the center of each sheet of parchment and top with 2 sprigs each of the parsley and dill. Drizzle on 1/2 tablespoon of the wine. Fold the parchment over the fish, then fold the edge over itself in small pleats to seal.