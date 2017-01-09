Steamed Grouper with Martini Relish and Sour Orange Sauce 
© Constantine Poulos
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Bobby Flay
February 2017

When it comes to eating well, star chef Bobby Flay champions the tried-and-true method of cooking fish in parchment. Flay swears that it’s not only a foolproof method, but it also yields the perfect steamed piece of fish. He likes serving the grouper with a quick and punchy citrus sauce and a briny “martini” relish made with olives. Slideshow: More Quick Fish Recipes

Ingredients

SAUCE:

  • 2 cups fresh orange juice 
  • 1 tablespoon honey 
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely grated lime zest plus  2 tablespoon fresh lime juice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon white wine vinegar 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

RELISH:

  • 1/3 cup pitted Picholine olives, quartered lengthwise 
  • 2 jarred piquillo peppers—patted dry, seeded and finely chopped 
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot 
  • 1/2 jalapeño, seeded and minced 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped dill 
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

FISH:

  • Four 6-ounce skinless grouper fillets  
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 parsley sprigs 
  • 8 dill sprigs 
  • 2 tablespoons dry white wine 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the sauce In a small saucepan, boil the orange juice over moderately high heat until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool, then stir in the honey, lime zest, lime juice and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. 

Step 2    

Make the relish In a small bowl, mix everything except the dill, parsley, salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes, then fold in the dill and parsley. Season the relish with salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, make the fish Preheat the oven to 450°. Lay four 15-inch-long sheets of parchment paper on a work surface. Brush the fish fillets with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Put a fillet in the center of each sheet of parchment and  top with 2 sprigs each of the parsley and dill. Drizzle on 1/2 tablespoon of the wine. Fold the parchment over the fish, then fold the edge over itself in small pleats to seal. 

Step 4    

Transfer the papillotes to a large baking sheet. Bake about 7 minutes, until puffed. Snip the parchment open with scissors and serve the fish with the sour orange sauce and martini relish.

Serve With

Herbed whole-wheat couscous.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up