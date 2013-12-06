Steamed Green Beans with Parmesan Butter

How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, combine the butter with the cheese and season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
In a saucepan, set a steamer basket over 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Add the beans and steam until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Pat the beans dry with a towel and transfer to a bowl. Top with the butter and serve.
Make Ahead
The recipe can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated for up to 1 week.
