Steamed Green Beans with Parmesan Butter
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Grace Parisi

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3/4 pound green beans, trimmed

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the butter with the cheese and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a saucepan, set a steamer basket over 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Add the beans and steam until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Pat the beans dry with a towel and transfer to a bowl. Top with the butter and serve.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated for up to 1 week.

