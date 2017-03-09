Steamed Fish with Spicy Broth and Cucumber

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large, deep skillet, combine the fish bones with the tomatoes, ginger, scallions, cilantro, tomato paste and sambal. Add 6 cups of water and set a bamboo steamer on top. Bring the water to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until the tomatoes start to break down, about 5 minutes.

Step 2 Drizzle the fish with oil and season with salt. Put the fish in the steamer basket skin side up, cover and steam over moderately low heat until just cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes.