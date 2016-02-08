Steamed Bok Choy with Mapo-Style Pork

This recipe is great for anyone looking to eat less meat. F&W’s Justin Chapple makes crisp steamed bok choy the star, topping it with a modest amount of sweet-and-spicy mapo-style pork. Slideshow: Chinese Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 1 1/4 cups of water. In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the pork, peppercorns and a generous pinch of salt and cook over high heat, stirring and breaking up the meat, until crumbly and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the chile-bean, hoisin and soy sauces and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in the cornstarch slurry and simmer until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the 1/4 cup of sliced scallions and season with salt. Keep warm over very low heat.
Meanwhile, set a steamer basket in a large saucepan. Add 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Add the bok choy to the basket, cover and steam until crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to plates or a platter.
Spoon the pork over the bok choy, garnish with sliced scallions and serve right away.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5