Steamed Bok Choy with Mapo-Style Pork

This recipe is great for anyone looking to eat less meat. F&W’s Justin Chapple makes crisp steamed bok choy the star, topping it with a modest amount of sweet-and-spicy mapo-style pork. Slideshow: Chinese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1/2 pound ground pork
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorns
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon Asian chile-bean sauce
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions, plus more for garnish
  • Four 6- to 8-ounce heads of baby bok choy, halved lengthwise

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 1 1/4 cups of water. In a large skillet, heat  the oil. Add the pork, peppercorns and a generous pinch of salt and cook over high heat, stirring and breaking up the meat, until crumbly and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the chile-bean, hoisin and soy sauces and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in the cornstarch slurry and simmer until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the 1/4 cup of sliced scallions and season with salt. Keep warm over very low heat. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, set a steamer basket in a large saucepan. Add 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Add the bok choy to the basket, cover and steam until crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to plates or a platter.

Step 3    

Spoon the pork over the bok choy, garnish with sliced scallions and serve right away.

Make Ahead

The pork can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Bright, peachy Riesling.

