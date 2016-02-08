Steamed Bok Choy with Mapo-Style Pork

Step 1

In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 1 1/4 cups of water. In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the pork, peppercorns and a generous pinch of salt and cook over high heat, stirring and breaking up the meat, until crumbly and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the chile-bean, hoisin and soy sauces and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in the cornstarch slurry and simmer until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the 1/4 cup of sliced scallions and season with salt. Keep warm over very low heat.