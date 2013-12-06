Steamed Artichokes with Red Wine Aioli
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Colin Alevras
October 2003

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups dry red wine
  • 4 garlic cloves, 3 halved, 1 minced
  • 1/2 cup low-fat mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup low-fat yogurt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 4 large artichokes, stems trimmed

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, boil the wine and halved garlic cloves until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and mash the garlic with a fork. Let cool to room temperature. Stir in the mayonnaise, yogurt, minced garlic, cumin and cayenne and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, put the artichokes in a steamer basket, cover and steam over moderate heat until the bottoms are tender, about 40 minutes. Let cool. Transfer the artichokes to a platter and serve with the red wine aioli.

Notes

One Serving 164 calories, 2.5 gm total fat, 0.2 gm saturated fat, 29 gm carb.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up