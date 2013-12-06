Steamed Artichokes with Red Wine Aioli

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, boil the wine and halved garlic cloves until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and mash the garlic with a fork. Let cool to room temperature. Stir in the mayonnaise, yogurt, minced garlic, cumin and cayenne and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.