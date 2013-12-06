Steamed Artichokes with Red Wine Aioli

How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, boil the wine and halved garlic cloves until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and mash the garlic with a fork. Let cool to room temperature. Stir in the mayonnaise, yogurt, minced garlic, cumin and cayenne and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Step 2
Meanwhile, put the artichokes in a steamer basket, cover and steam over moderate heat until the bottoms are tender, about 40 minutes. Let cool. Transfer the artichokes to a platter and serve with the red wine aioli.
Notes
One Serving 164 calories, 2.5 gm total fat, 0.2 gm saturated fat, 29 gm carb.
