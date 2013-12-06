Steak with Rosemary Oil

How to Make It
Step 1
In a large heavy skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. When it just begins to smoke, season both sides of the steak generously with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat for 3 minutes per side for medium rare. Transfer the steak to a warmed platter.
Step 2
Add the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of oil and the rosemary to the skillet and stir frequently until the rosemary begins to color, about 1 1/2 minutes. Scrape the oil over the steak, garnish with the rosemary sprigs and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Red meat, red wine—what could be easier? To complement the flavor of the rosemary, stick with Cabernet Sauvignon, which has a hint of herbiness of its own and enough acerbity to tolerate the bite of the saut°ed cherry tomatoes. Among a number of possibilities, consider Chateau Montelena or Burgess from California—or a Bordeaux, such as Château Léoville Barton.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5