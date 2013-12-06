Steak with Rosemary Oil

Add the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of oil and the rosemary to the skillet and stir frequently until the rosemary begins to color, about 1 1/2 minutes. Scrape the oil over the steak, garnish with the rosemary sprigs and serve.

In a large heavy skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. When it just begins to smoke, season both sides of the steak generously with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat for 3 minutes per side for medium rare. Transfer the steak to a warmed platter.

Suggested Pairing

Red meat, red wine—what could be easier? To complement the flavor of the rosemary, stick with Cabernet Sauvignon, which has a hint of herbiness of its own and enough acerbity to tolerate the bite of the saut°ed cherry tomatoes. Among a number of possibilities, consider Chateau Montelena or Burgess from California—or a Bordeaux, such as Château Léoville Barton.