Steak Tartare and Boston Lettuce Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 TO MAKE THE BEEF TARTARE: Trim the meat; make sure you cut out the nerves. You can also ask your butcher to do so. Then cut “au couteau” with a knife and not a grinder, the meat in small cubes.

Step 2 Chop the shallots, capers, tarragon and slice the cornichons. In a salad bowl mix the mustard, Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, olive oil, salt and pepper. It’s really up to you to balance the sauce how you like it. You can put more or less Tabasco, mustard. Trust your own taste.

Step 3 Add the meat and mix gently, then add the shallots, capers, tarragon and capers. Break the eggs and keep the yolks in for separate containers.

Step 4 BREAD: Toast the bread on the burner or with your toaster.

Step 5 SALAD: Season your Boston lettuce with lemon, olive oil, salt and pepper to you taste.