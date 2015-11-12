Steak Tacos with Pineapple
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 4
Justin Chapple
December 2015

A quick marinade of soy sauce, garlic and ginger flavors the skirt steak for these super easy tacos. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated garlic
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 pounds skirt steak, cut into 5-inch lengths
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Warm corn tortillas, for serving
  • Diced fresh pineapple, for serving
  • Thinly sliced red onion, for serving
  • Cilantro leaves, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the garlic and ginger. Brush the mixture all over the steak and season lightly with salt and pepper. Let stand for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Add the steak and cook over high heat, turning once, until charred on the outside and medium-rare within, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes. Carve the steak against the grain and serve in warm corn tortillas with diced pineapple, sliced red onion and cilantro leaves.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up