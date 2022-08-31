Steak, Potatoes, and Tomatoes with Quick Chimichurri

Toss together potatoes, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil on a large rimmed baking sheet until evenly coated. Roast potatoes in preheated oven until crispy and fork tender, about 20 minutes, stirring once during final 5 minutes of roasting time. Remove from oven.

While potatoes roast, sprinkle steaks evenly with remaining 2 teaspoons salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Heat canola oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high until oil smokes. Add steaks to skillet; reduce heat to medium-high, and cook, undisturbed, until steaks are evenly browned on bottoms, about 5 minutes. Flip steaks, and cook, undisturbed, until browned on other side, about 5 minutes. Place steaks upright on their sides in skillet; cook, rotating occasionally on their sides and holding upright, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of steak registers 130°F for medium-rare, or to desired degree of doneness, 5 to 10 minutes for strip steaks or about 2 minutes for hanger steaks. Transfer to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes.