Steak, Potatoes, and Tomatoes with Quick Chimichurri

Juicy late-summer tomatoes, verdant fresh herbs, and golden potatoes pair with simply seared and sliced steaks. This recipe works well with boneless strip and hanger steaks, two cuts that render juicy, exceptionally tender meat that are countered with the chimichurri. This recipe can easily be doubled for a crowd. The dish is inspired by Matthew Conway, sommelier and owner of The Tippling House in Charleston, who encourages you to level-up this easy steak dinner with a chilled bottle of red wine. "The most overlooked aspect of food and wine pairing is temperature," he notes. "Steak and Syrah isn't revolutionary, but try that red wine cold with hot, fatty steak. The combination of flavor and temperature variation will leave you wanting another bite."

Active Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 35 mins
Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped (about 1/2 cup)
½ cup plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
3 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves, roughly chopped (about 2 tablespoons)
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
2 large garlic cloves, grated with a Microplane grater (about 1/2 teaspoon)
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 ½ pounds small golden potatoes, halved lengthwise (about 4 cups)
¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided
2 (1-pound) boneless strip steaks or 2 pounds hanger steaks
3 tablespoons canola oil
2 large (11-ounce) heirloom tomatoes or beefsteak tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
Flaky sea salt, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F. Stir together parsley, 1/2 cup olive oil, oregano, vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, garlic, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl until combined; set chimichurri aside. Toss together potatoes, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil on a large rimmed baking sheet until evenly coated. Roast potatoes in preheated oven until crispy and fork tender, about 20 minutes, stirring once during final 5 minutes of roasting time. Remove from oven. While potatoes roast, sprinkle steaks evenly with remaining 2 teaspoons salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Heat canola oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high until oil smokes. Add steaks to skillet; reduce heat to medium-high, and cook, undisturbed, until steaks are evenly browned on bottoms, about 5 minutes. Flip steaks, and cook, undisturbed, until browned on other side, about 5 minutes. Place steaks upright on their sides in skillet; cook, rotating occasionally on their sides and holding upright, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of steak registers 130°F for medium-rare, or to desired degree of doneness, 5 to 10 minutes for strip steaks or about 2 minutes for hanger steaks. Transfer to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes. Cut steaks into 1/2-inch-thick slices, and divide evenly among 4 plates. Arrange potatoes and tomatoes evenly on plates. Drizzle evenly with reserved chimichurri, and garnish with flaky sea salt.

Make Ahead

Chimichurri can be made up to 2 days in advance and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator.

Suggested Pairing

Pax North Coast Syrah