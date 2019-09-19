Steak Frites with Black Garlic Butter
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Mary-Frances Heck
October 2019

Charolais is a breed of cattle from Burgundy prized for its tender, flavorful and marbled (not fatty) meat. Substitute a grass-fed or finished hanger steak to channel the juicy, nutty qualities of the French beef.

Ingredients

  • 1 head black garlic (see Note), peeled
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon brandy
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more for sprinkling
  • 2 pounds russet potatoes, spiralized into 1/4-inch-thick strands
  • 1 tablespoon peanut or grapeseed oil, plus more for frying
  • 1 1/2 pounds trimmed Charolais hanger steaks or other grass-fed hanger steaks (2 to 3 steaks)
  • 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • Finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place black garlic in a small bowl, and mash with a fork to a smooth paste. Add butter, brandy, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; mash until thoroughly combined. Spoon garlic mixture onto a sheet of parchment paper or plastic wrap, and roll into a 3-inch-long log. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 2    

Mound spiralized potatoes on a large microwavable plate or in a glass pie plate; cover with wet paper towels. Microwave on high until tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet, and let cool 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Pour peanut oil to a depth of 1 1/2 inches in a large, deep Dutch oven; heat over medium to 375°F. (The hot oil will rise when potatoes are added.)

Step 4    

Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high. Pat steaks dry with paper towels; sprinkle with pepper and remaining 2 teaspoons salt. Add steaks to skillet, and cook, turning every 3 minutes to evenly brown all sides, to desired degree of doneness, about 12 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer steaks to a carving board, and let rest 10 minutes.

Step
Step 5    

Meanwhile, fry potatoes in hot oil in 2 to 3 batches, stirring often with a spider or slotted spoon, until frites are golden and crisp, 4 to 6 minutes. (Adjust heat between batches as needed to maintain oil temperature of 375°F.) Transfer frites to a butcher paper–lined plate. Sprinkle with salt.

Step 6    

Cut steaks against the grain into slices; divide among 4 plates. Cut black garlic butter into 1/2-inch-thick rounds. Top steak with black garlic butter, and, if desired, parsley. Serve immediately with frites.

Make Ahead

Black garlic butter may be stored in refrigerator up to 3 days or frozen up to 1 month.

Notes

Roasted garlic may be substituted for black garlic.

Suggested Pairing

Complex, structured red Burgundy.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement