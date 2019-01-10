Steak Burgers with au Poivre Special Sauce 
Active Time
1 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Mary-Frances Heck
February 2019

Nothing compares to the flavor of meat the day it was ground, and grinding meat at home allows you to choose your own flavors. Located on the cow adjacent to the richly marbled rib eye, chuck steak has a similar tenderness and fat profile at a lower cost, making it a great mix-in for hamburgers. A duo of briny green peppercorns and cornichons combined with a dash of cognac dress up store-bought mayo to create a creamy sauce that’s just sharp enough to cut through the fatty heartiness of these salt-crusted burgers.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 medium shallot, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons chopped cornichons
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tablespoon drained green peppercorns in brine (such as Moulin), lightly crushed, or 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon cognac (such as Hennessy)
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste 
  • 1 1/4 pounds boneless beef chuck
  • 1 pound boneless rib eye steak
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided 
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided 
  • 6 brioche hamburger buns, split and lightly toasted 
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion 
  • 3/4 cup crispy fried onions (such as French’s) or crispy fried shallots

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together mayonnaise, shallot, cornichons, chives, green peppercorns, cognac, and lemon juice in a medium bowl; season to taste with salt. Chill.

Step 2    

Cut chuck and rib eye into 3- x 3/4-inch strips. Follow instructions for grinding beef using the grinding technique here through step 5.

Step 3    

Shape ground beef into 6 tightly packed (4-inch-wide) patties. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high; add 3 patties, and season tops evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook until well browned on bottoms, about 4 minutes. Flip burgers, and season evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; cook to desired degree of doneness, about 4 minutes for medium. Transfer patties to a plate, and tent with aluminum foil to keep warm. Wipe any excess salt from skillet. Repeat with remaining 2 teaspoons oil, remaining 3 patties, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Step 4    

Serve patties on brioche buns with sauce, red onion, and crispy fried onions.

Suggested Pairing

Substantial, peppery California Syrah: 2016 Melville Estate .

