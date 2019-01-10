Steak Burgers with au Poivre Special Sauce 

Nothing compares to the flavor of meat the day it was ground, and grinding meat at home allows you to choose your own flavors. Located on the cow adjacent to the richly marbled rib eye, chuck steak has a similar tenderness and fat profile at a lower cost, making it a great mix-in for hamburgers. A duo of briny green peppercorns and cornichons combined with a dash of cognac dress up store-bought mayo to create a creamy sauce that’s just sharp enough to cut through the fatty heartiness of these salt-crusted burgers.
How to Make It
Stir together mayonnaise, shallot, cornichons, chives, green peppercorns, cognac, and lemon juice in a medium bowl; season to taste with salt. Chill.
Cut chuck and rib eye into 3- x 3/4-inch strips. Follow instructions for grinding beef using the grinding technique here through step 5.
Shape ground beef into 6 tightly packed (4-inch-wide) patties. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high; add 3 patties, and season tops evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook until well browned on bottoms, about 4 minutes. Flip burgers, and season evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; cook to desired degree of doneness, about 4 minutes for medium. Transfer patties to a plate, and tent with aluminum foil to keep warm. Wipe any excess salt from skillet. Repeat with remaining 2 teaspoons oil, remaining 3 patties, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
Serve patties on brioche buns with sauce, red onion, and crispy fried onions.