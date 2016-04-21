"Steak Bomb" Rice and Beans

Chef Jamie Bissonnette of Toro in Boston and New York City describes a steak bomb as a sub sandwich stuffed with a delicious mess of shaved beef, onions, peppers and cheese: “It’s New England’s answer to Philly cheesesteak.” He upgrades this pizza parlor staple by simmering thicker strips of beef with black beans and fresh tomatoes to serve over rice. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Generously season the meat with salt and pepper and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a plate.
Add the onions, garlic and a pinch each of salt and pepper to the saucepan and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened and lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add the peppers, mushrooms and a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened, about 4 minutes longer.
Stir the meat, beans, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and paprika into the saucepan; if the mixture is dry, stir in 1/4 cup of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the mayonnaise.
Mound the rice on plates. Top with half of the meat mixture, the American cheese and the remaining meat, then serve.
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: This looks jaw dropping! The rice with this steak sauce should taste amazing.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27