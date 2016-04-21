"Steak Bomb" Rice and Beans

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Generously season the meat with salt and pepper and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a plate.

Step 2 Add the onions, garlic and a pinch each of salt and pepper to the saucepan and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened and lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add the peppers, mushrooms and a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened, about 4 minutes longer.

Step 3 Stir the meat, beans, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and paprika into the saucepan; if the mixture is dry, stir in 1/4 cup of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the mayonnaise.