"Steak Bomb" Rice and Beans
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jamie Bissonnette

Chef Jamie Bissonnette of Toro in Boston and New York City describes a steak bomb as a sub sandwich stuffed with a delicious mess of shaved beef, onions, peppers and cheese: “It’s New England’s answer to Philly cheesesteak.” He upgrades this pizza parlor staple by simmering thicker strips of beef with black beans and fresh tomatoes to serve over rice. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 pound beef eye of round, cut into thin strips
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 small onions, thinly sliced
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 red bell peppers, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup sliced button mushrooms
  • One 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 plum tomatoes, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Hungarian hot paprika
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • Steamed white rice, for serving
  • 4 slices of American cheese, torn

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Generously season the meat with salt and pepper and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a plate.

Step 2    

Add the onions, garlic and a pinch each of salt and pepper to the saucepan and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened and lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add the peppers, mushrooms and a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened, about 4 minutes longer.

Step 3    

Stir the meat, beans, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and paprika into the saucepan; if the mixture is dry, stir in 1/4 cup of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the mayonnaise.

Step 4    

Mound the rice on plates. Top with half of the meat mixture, the American cheese and the remaining meat, then serve.

