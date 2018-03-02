Steak Au Poivre with Red Wine Pan Sauce

Red wine pan sauce is an amalgamation of fond (those browned bits left in the pan after searing meat), shallots, broth, good-quality red wine, and a few pats of butter to bind it all together and thicken it to a syrupy consistency. A perfect interplay of acid from the wine and sumptuous fat, the sauce is an ideal accompaniment to a peppercorn-crusted rib eye steak. The well-marbled cut stays more tender than New York strip, and its rich, beefy flavor infuses the pan sauce. Trim the steak of large pieces of fat and tie it into a round for even cooking Slideshow: More Rib Eye Steak Recipes