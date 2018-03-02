Steak Au Poivre with Red Wine Pan Sauce
Justin Walker
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Food & Wine
April 2018

Red wine pan sauce is an amalgamation of fond (those browned bits left in the pan after searing meat), shallots, broth, good-quality red wine, and a few pats of butter to bind it all together and thicken it to a syrupy consistency. A perfect interplay of acid from the wine and sumptuous fat, the sauce is an ideal accompaniment to a peppercorn-crusted rib eye steak. The well-marbled cut stays more tender than New York strip, and its rich, beefy flavor infuses the pan sauce. Trim the steak of large pieces of fat and tie it into a round for even cooking   Slideshow: More Rib Eye Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-inch-thick) rib eye steak, trimmed and tied with butcher’s twine 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper 
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, divided 
  • 1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as grapeseed 
  • 1/4 cup minced shallots 
  • 1/2 cup red wine 
  • 1 cup homemade beef broth

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season steak with salt and pepper, pressing pepper  into steak. 

Step 2    

Melt 1 tablespoon butter with oil in a large stainless steel skillet over medium- high. Add steak and sear until crusty, browned, and fat is rendered, about 2 minutes. Flip and sear 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Using tongs, lift steak and press  edge of steak into pan, rolling until edges are browned and rendered.  Place steak flat in pan, and reduce heat to medium. Cook to desired  degree of doneness, 2 minutes to  2 minutes and 30 seconds per side for medium-rare. Transfer steak to a cutting board. Pour off fat from pan, reserving fond in pan. 

Step 4    

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in skillet with fond. Add shallots and cook, stirring often,  until shallots are softened, about  2 minutes.

Step 5    

Deglaze the pan with wine. Simmer until reduced  by half, about 3 minutes. Add broth and simmer until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. 

Step 6    

Add remaining  2 tablespoons butter to sauce, and  gently shake pan to incorporate butter as it melts. 

Step 7    

Slice steak, and  divide slices  between 2 plates. Drizzle steak  with pan sauce  and serve.

