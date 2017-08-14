Steak with Arabic Sauces 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
José Andrés
September 2017

At Restaurante El Churrasco in Córdoba, they serve both salsa verde and salsa roja in small containers alongside juicy grilled steak. The salsa verde is bright and tangy, while the salsa roja is smoky and garlicky. They’re both delicious. Slideshow: More T-Bone Steak Recipes

Ingredients

SALSA VERDE:

  • 2 cups packed parsley leaves 
  • 4 peperoncini, stemmed 
  • 1 garlic clove 
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano 
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt 

SALSA ROJA:

  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 7 garlic cloves, finely grated 
  • 1 teaspoon pimentón de la Vera  (smoked sweet Spanish paprika) 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne 
  • Kosher salt  
  • Two 1 1/2-inch-thick T-bone steaks  (2 1/2 pounds)  
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Oil, for brushing 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the salsa verde In a food processor, combine the parsley, peperoncini, garlic and oregano and pulse until very finely chopped; scrape down the side of the bowl as needed. With the machine on, gradually add the olive oil until incorporated. Scrape into a medium bowl and season with salt.

Step 2    

Make the salsa roja In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil with the garlic, pimentón, cumin and cayenne and season generously with salt.  

Step 3    

Grill the steaks Season the steaks  generously with salt and pepper and  let stand for 15 minutes. Light a grill and  oil the grate. Grill the steaks over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 4 minutes per  side for medium-rare. Let rest on a carving board for 5 minutes, then carve  off the bone and serve with the sauces.

Make Ahead

The salsas can be  refrigerated separately overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.  

