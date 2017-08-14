Steak with Arabic Sauces 

At Restaurante El Churrasco in Córdoba, they serve both salsa verde and salsa roja in small containers alongside juicy grilled steak. The salsa verde is bright and tangy, while the salsa roja is smoky and garlicky. They’re both delicious. Slideshow: More T-Bone Steak Recipes
How to Make It
Make the salsa verde In a food processor, combine the parsley, peperoncini, garlic and oregano and pulse until very finely chopped; scrape down the side of the bowl as needed. With the machine on, gradually add the olive oil until incorporated. Scrape into a medium bowl and season with salt.
Make the salsa roja In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil with the garlic, pimentón, cumin and cayenne and season generously with salt.
Grill the steaks Season the steaks generously with salt and pepper and let stand for 15 minutes. Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the steaks over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let rest on a carving board for 5 minutes, then carve off the bone and serve with the sauces.
