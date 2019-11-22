Steak-and-Shrimp Hot Pot
By Nick Wong

Cooking tender rib eye, fresh mushrooms, and sweet shrimp tableside makes for an interactive holiday meal. The broth, already seasoned and spiced with fresh aromatics, oils, and sauces, deepens in flavor as you cook vegetables; meats; and, eventually, noodles throughout the night. Keep the broth at a simmer to safely cook each ingredient. 

Ingredients

  • Hot Pot Broth
  • 1 pound baby bok choy (about 7 heads), cut into small pieces
  • 2 fresh enoki mushroom bunches (about 8 ounces), trimmed and cut into small bundles
  • 1 pound daikon, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch-thick half-moons  (about 3 cups)
  • 1 (14-ounces) package firm tofu, drained, halved lengthwise, and cut crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 1 pound peeled and deveined tail-on raw medium shrimp
  • 1/2 pound sea scallops, sliced crosswise
  • 1 (1 1/2-pounds, 1 1/2-inch-thick) rib eye steak, frozen until firm and thinly sliced crosswise with a sharp chef’s knife
  • Hot Pot Dipping Sauce
  • 3 (6-ounce) packages frozen steamed dumplings (such as Bibigo Pork & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings) (about 16 dumplings)
  • 2 pounds uncooked refrigerated udon noodles

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place broth in a one-compartment electric shabu-shabu hot pot (or a shallow stockpot). Place hot pot in center of dinner table, and heat according to manufacturer’s instructions (or place stockpot on a hot plate in center of table). Bring broth to a gentle simmer in pot; maintain during cooking. (Do not overcrowd the ingredients. This will help maintain a simmer.) Place vegetables, tofu, seafood, and steak on serving trays on dinner table.

Step 2    

Using chopsticks, small hot pot strainers, and small tongs, dip, cook, and eat items in batches; serve with dipping sauce. Cook bok choy and mushrooms until crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes; cook daikon pieces until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes; cook tofu until just warmed through, about 30 seconds; cook shrimp and scallops until just cooked through and opaque, 2 to 3 minutes; cook steak to desired degree of doneness. When all the meat and vegetables have been eaten, add dumplings to broth, and cook according to package directions. Remove dumplings, and add noodles to broth. Cook noodles according to package directions. (The noodles will absorb and help thicken the broth.) Divide noodles and dumplings among bowls. Ladle thickened broth into bowls.

Make Ahead

Vegetables can be prepped and refrigerated up to 1 day in advance.

Suggested Pairing

Bright, spicy red.

