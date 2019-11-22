Steak-and-Shrimp Hot Pot

Place broth in a one-compartment electric shabu-shabu hot pot (or a shallow stockpot). Place hot pot in center of dinner table, and heat according to manufacturer’s instructions (or place stockpot on a hot plate in center of table). Bring broth to a gentle simmer in pot; maintain during cooking. (Do not overcrowd the ingredients. This will help maintain a simmer.) Place vegetables, tofu, seafood, and steak on serving trays on dinner table.

Step 2

Using chopsticks, small hot pot strainers, and small tongs, dip, cook, and eat items in batches; serve with dipping sauce. Cook bok choy and mushrooms until crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes; cook daikon pieces until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes; cook tofu until just warmed through, about 30 seconds; cook shrimp and scallops until just cooked through and opaque, 2 to 3 minutes; cook steak to desired degree of doneness. When all the meat and vegetables have been eaten, add dumplings to broth, and cook according to package directions. Remove dumplings, and add noodles to broth. Cook noodles according to package directions. (The noodles will absorb and help thicken the broth.) Divide noodles and dumplings among bowls. Ladle thickened broth into bowls.