Steak-and-Carrot Tacos 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
March 2019

Just about everything served in a tortilla is better—even carrots! Here, small (not baby!) carrots are roasted with fragrant cumin seeds, then served in warm homemade tortillas with juicy, meaty skirt steak. For a vegetarian version, swap out the steak for roasted mixed mushrooms.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound small multicolored carrots, halved lengthwise if large
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 (1 1/4-pound) skirt steak, cut crosswise into 4 even pieces
  • Tex-Mex Flour Tortillas, warmed
  • Sour cream, fresh cilantro leaves, thinly sliced jalapeños, and lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss together carrots, 2 tablespoons oil, cumin seeds, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet; spread in an even layer on half of baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until carrots are lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven.

Step 2    

Brush steak pieces evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Arrange steak evenly on empty half of baking sheet. Return to oven; roast at 450°F until carrots are just tender and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of steak registers 125°F, about 7 minutes. Transfer steak to a cutting board; let rest 5 minutes. Thinly slice steak against the grain.

Step 3    

Divide steak slices and carrots among warm tortillas. Serve with sour cream, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Rich, fruity, Napa Valley Zinfandel.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up