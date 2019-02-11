Steak-and-Carrot Tacos 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss together carrots, 2 tablespoons oil, cumin seeds, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet; spread in an even layer on half of baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until carrots are lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven.

Step 2 Brush steak pieces evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Arrange steak evenly on empty half of baking sheet. Return to oven; roast at 450°F until carrots are just tender and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of steak registers 125°F, about 7 minutes. Transfer steak to a cutting board; let rest 5 minutes. Thinly slice steak against the grain.