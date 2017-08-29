Steak and Brassicas with Red Wine Sauce 

Author Name: EMorgatown

Review Body: Really enjoyed this dish. Our local grocery store did not have hanger steak nor the suggested substitutes I found on another site. So I substituted London Broil. The sauce was a bit salty from the salt and pepper we used to season the steak. I started to salt the sauce and was very glad I didn't. We had roasted potato wedges and dipped those in the sauce on the plate to soak it up - a great way to get every bite! Would make this again.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2017-11-30