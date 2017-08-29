Steak and Brassicas with Red Wine Sauce 
The brassicas here include baby cauliflower, cute 2- to 4-inch heads that come in vibrant colors like green, orange and purple as well as the usual ivory. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds multicolored brassicas, such as baby cauliflower and Romanesco, cut into 1-inch florets 
  • 4 thyme sprigs 
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 7 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, diced 
  • Two 1-pound hanger steaks 
  • 2 small shallots, minced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1/2 cup red wine 
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the brassicas and thyme with  1/4 cup of the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Spread in a layer and scatter 2 tablespoons of the butter on top. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden and tender.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining  1 tablespoon of olive oil. Season the steaks all over with salt and pepper. Add to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, turning often, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of each one registers 120°, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes. Do not wipe out the skillet.

Step 3    

In the same skillet, cook the shallots and garlic over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 2 minutes. Add the wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until almost evaporated,  3 minutes. Add the stock and cook until slightly reduced,  2 minutes. Remove from the heat and gradually whisk in the remaining 5 tablespoons of butter until emulsified; season with salt and pepper. Carve the steaks against the grain. Serve with the brassicas and sauce.

