Stay Up Later

In this variation on the Stay Up Late cocktail from Lucius Beebe's 1946 Stork Club Bar Book, mixologist Richard Boccato replaces the original drink's gin and Cognac with pisco, mezcal and añejo rum. (He likes Diplomático rum for its deep molasses flavor and reasonable price.) Glassware Guide  More Rum Drinks

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces añejo rum
  • 1/2 ounce pisco
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1 ounce chilled club soda
  • 1/4 ounce mezcal
  • 1 orange wedge and 1 cherry, for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the rum, pisco, lemon juice and syrup; shake well. Strain into a chilled highball glass, stir in the soda and float the mezcal on top. Garnish with the orange and cherry.

