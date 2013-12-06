While shopping at a Mexican market around the corner from Bourbon & Branch, Ryan Fitzgerald picked up some dried hibiscus with the idea of infusing it into a spirit. He opted for gin, knowing the hibiscus would lend a vibrant color but only subtle floral flavors. As he intended, the cocktail is light, complex and delicately floral. Glassware Guide More Cocktails for the Coupe
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the 1 1/2 ounces of Hibiscus Gin, the Lillet blanc and the Bénédictine and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe.
