Star Ruby
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Drink
Ryan Fitzgerald

While shopping at a Mexican market around the corner from Bourbon & Branch, Ryan Fitzgerald picked up some dried hibiscus with the idea of infusing it into a spirit. He opted for gin, knowing the hibiscus would lend a vibrant color but only subtle floral flavors. As he intended, the cocktail is light, complex and delicately floral. Glassware Guide  More Cocktails for the Coupe

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the 1 1/2 ounces of Hibiscus Gin, the Lillet blanc and the Bénédictine and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up