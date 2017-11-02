Standing Pork Rib Roast with Cracklings

Erika Nakamura, butcher and owner of White Gold in NYC, uses the pork skin for her standing rib roast to seal in the juices during cooking. The best part is that the skin puffs and crisps, creating irresistible cracklings to eat with the meat. Slideshow: More Roast Recipes
How to Make It
Place the pork loin on a rimmed baking sheet. Season generously all over with 1/4 cup of the salt, then sprinkle the skin with the remaining 1/4 cup of salt to create a thin layer of salt over it; be sure to push the salt into the crevices in the skin at each score. Refrigerate uncovered overnight.
Let the pork stand at room temperature for 3 hours. Preheat the oven to 275°. Set a rack in a large roasting pan. Using a damp towel, brush the excess salt off the roast, then transfer to the pan skin side up. Bake for about 1 hour and 30 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 115°.
Increase the heat to 450° and continue to roast for about 50 minutes longer, until the skin is crisp and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 135°. Transfer the roast to a carving board and let rest for 30 minutes. Remove and discard the ties. Using a sharp serrated knife, slice the meat and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5