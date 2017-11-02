Standing Pork Rib Roast with Cracklings

How to Make It

Step 1 Place the pork loin on a rimmed baking sheet. Season generously all over with 1/4 cup of the salt, then sprinkle the skin with the remaining 1/4 cup of salt to create a thin layer of salt over it; be sure to push the salt into the crevices in the skin at each score. Refrigerate uncovered overnight.

Step 2 Let the pork stand at room temperature for 3 hours. Preheat the oven to 275°. Set a rack in a large roasting pan. Using a damp towel, brush the excess salt off the roast, then transfer to the pan skin side up. Bake for about 1 hour and 30 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 115°.