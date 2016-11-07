Standing Beef Rib Roast with Pimentón 

Step

Preheat the oven to 350°. Let the rib roast stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Season generously with pink salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk the oil with the pimentón, then brush the oil all over the roast. Set the meat in a large roasting pan bone side down and cover tightly with foil. Roast for 2 hours, basting with the pan juices halfway through. Uncover and roast, basting occasionally, until the outside is browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 115°, 30 minutes longer. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 30 minutes. Discard the string, carve the meat and serve. Pass additional pink salt and pepper at the table.