Sriracha-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Perfectly crunchy and spicy, these Sriracha-flavored pumpkin seeds are a great afternoon snack. Slideshow: Healthy Snack Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.
Step 2
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the seeds and boil for 10 minutes. Drain. Pat the pumpkin seeds dry on paper towels.
Step 3
In a bowl, toss the pumpkin seeds with the vegetable oil, sriracha sauce, and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread the coated seeds evenly on the lined baking pan. Roast for 20-25 minutes, turning the seeds every 10 minutes. Remove the seeds from the oven when they are crispy. Allow to cool to room temperature and serve.
