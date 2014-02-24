Sriracha-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2014

Perfectly crunchy and spicy, these Sriracha-flavored pumpkin seeds are a great afternoon snack. Slideshow: Healthy Snack Recipes

Ingredients

  • Seeds from 1 medium (10-pound) pumpkin (about 1 cup)
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the seeds and boil for 10 minutes. Drain. Pat the pumpkin seeds dry on paper towels.

Step 3    

In a bowl, toss the pumpkin seeds with the vegetable oil, sriracha sauce, and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread the coated seeds evenly on the lined baking pan. Roast for 20-25 minutes, turning the seeds every 10 minutes. Remove the seeds from the oven when they are crispy. Allow to cool to room temperature and serve.

