Sriracha-Roasted Broccoli
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu

Roasted broccoli gets a kick with a Sriracha mixture, making it a great spicy side dish. Slideshow: More Spicy Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra–virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed or minced
  • 1 1/4 pounds broccoli crowns, stems peeled and heads halved
  • Fresh cracked black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, Sriracha, soy sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar and garlic.

Step 2    

Place the broccoli on a baking pan. Drizzle the oil mixture over the broccoli. Toss to coat evenly. Season with pepper, then spread the broccoli in an even layer.

Step 3    

Roast for 10 minutes, turn the broccoli, then continue roasting for 5 more minutes, or until tender and the edges are crisped.

Step 4    

Transfer the broccoli to a bowl, toss with the chopped cilantro and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up