Sriracha-Roasted Broccoli

Roasted broccoli gets a kick with a Sriracha mixture, making it a great spicy side dish. Slideshow: More Spicy Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, Sriracha, soy sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar and garlic.
Place the broccoli on a baking pan. Drizzle the oil mixture over the broccoli. Toss to coat evenly. Season with pepper, then spread the broccoli in an even layer.
Roast for 10 minutes, turn the broccoli, then continue roasting for 5 more minutes, or until tender and the edges are crisped.
Transfer the broccoli to a bowl, toss with the chopped cilantro and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jessfly7
Review Body: Delicious. Made just as written except with baby broccoli. Such a fun and easy side.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-15