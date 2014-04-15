Sriracha-Roasted Broccoli

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, Sriracha, soy sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar and garlic.

Step 2 Place the broccoli on a baking pan. Drizzle the oil mixture over the broccoli. Toss to coat evenly. Season with pepper, then spread the broccoli in an even layer.

Step 3 Roast for 10 minutes, turn the broccoli, then continue roasting for 5 more minutes, or until tender and the edges are crisped.