Sriracha-Garlic Tofu with Mint

How to Make It

Step 1 Pat the tofu dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1-inch cubes.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add the oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Turning gently and as little as necessary, sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until at least 2 -3 sides are golden and crisped.

Step 3 Lower the heat to medium and carefully add the garlic, soy sauce, water, and Sriracha to the pan. Cook for 30 seconds or until the sauce is heated through.