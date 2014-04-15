Sriracha-Garlic Tofu with Mint

Amp up pan seared tofu with spicy Sriracha sauce and cooling herbs for a great dish that takes minimal effort. Slideshow: Tasty Tofu Recipes
How to Make It
Pat the tofu dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1-inch cubes.
Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add the oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Turning gently and as little as necessary, sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until at least 2 -3 sides are golden and crisped.
Lower the heat to medium and carefully add the garlic, soy sauce, water, and Sriracha to the pan. Cook for 30 seconds or until the sauce is heated through.
Toss with the mint and cilantro then serve with lime squeezed over to taste.
