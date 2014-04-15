Sriracha-Garlic Tofu with Mint
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
August 2014

Amp up pan seared tofu with spicy Sriracha sauce and cooling herbs for a great dish that takes minimal effort. Slideshow: Tasty Tofu Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 14 ounce (396g) package firm tofu, drained and rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil (or other high flashpoint oil)
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • Lime wedges to garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pat the tofu dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1-inch cubes.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add the oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Turning gently and as little as necessary, sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until at least 2 -3 sides are golden and crisped.

Step 3    

Lower the heat to medium and carefully add the garlic, soy sauce, water, and Sriracha to the pan. Cook for 30 seconds or until the sauce is heated through.

Step 4    

Toss with the mint and cilantro then serve with lime squeezed over to taste.

