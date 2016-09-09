Sriracha, Egg and Avocado Burritos

Simple to put together, these burritos make the perfect breakfast on-the-go. For a heartier meal, add grated cheddar or crumbled goat cheese. Slideshow: More Burrito Recipes
How to Make It
In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the eggs and cook over low heat, stirring, until curds begin to form, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and continue cooking until the eggs are just set, about 2 minutes longer.
Divide the avocado among the tortillas and top each with some of the eggs. Squeeze over some Sriracha and garnish with pea shoots. Wrap the tortillas into burritos and enjoy immediately.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: Very simple recipe, must try!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-16