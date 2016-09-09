Sriracha, Egg and Avocado Burritos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun

Simple to put together, these burritos make the perfect breakfast on-the-go. For a heartier meal, add grated cheddar or crumbled goat cheese. Slideshow: More Burrito Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 8 large eggs, beaten
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 avocado—peeled, pitted and cut into wedges
  • Four 10-inch flour tortillas, preferably whole-wheat
  • Pea shoots or microgreens, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the eggs and cook over low heat, stirring, until curds begin to form, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and continue cooking until the eggs are just set, about 2 minutes longer.

Step 2    

Divide the avocado among the tortillas and top each with some of the eggs. Squeeze over some Sriracha and garnish with pea shoots. Wrap the tortillas into burritos and enjoy immediately.

