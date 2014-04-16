Sriracha Chicken Wings
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
March 2014

Sriracha lovers will devour these spicy, crispy chicken wings. Feel free to dial up or down the heat, depending on your comfort level. Slideshow: More Chicken Wing Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup Sriracha, or more to taste
  • 1 cup tomato sauce
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 pounds chicken wings, split
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour, for dredging
  • Vegetable oil (or other high flashpoint oil), for frying
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Add the olive oil, and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the garlic is lightly browned.

Step 2    

Stir in the Sriracha, tomato sauce, soy sauce and brown sugar. Reduce heat to low and simmer the sauce for about 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened. Set aside.

Step 3    

Rinse the chicken wings and pat them dry. Generously season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Dredge the wings in flour, shaking off any excess flour, and set aside.

Step 4    

In a large saucepan or deep fryer, heat the oil to about 375°. Fry the chicken wings in small batches until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Shake off any excess oil and place on paper towels to drain. Continue frying the chicken in batches until all of the wings are cooked.

Step 5    

Toss the wings in the Sriracha sauce and garnish with cilantro and lime wedges. Serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up