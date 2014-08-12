Sriracha Chicken Quesadillas

Spicy Sriracha chicken and lots of grated cheddar cheese make these quesadillas a party favorite. Plus: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Top with the chicken and red onions. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the filling evenly around each tortilla. Top with cilantro and the remaining tortillas. Toss the chicken with the Sriracha and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside.
Spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Top with the chicken and red onions. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the filling evenly around each tortilla. Top with cilantro and the remaining tortillas.
Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook the tortilla for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.
Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining quesadillas. Allow each to cool for a few minutes before cutting into 4 to 6 pieces.
Serve With
Salsa, guacamole and sour cream.
Author Name: Starfire264
Review Body: So do you cook the chicken prior to filling the tortilla or just write your will and wait for salmonella to hit?
Date Published: 2016-12-29
Author Name: Shahde_Cooper
Review Body: I love your recipe. Will be happy to make this soon if I found nothing in the kitchen to eat anymore. :)
Date Published: 2016-09-03
Author Name: TheJoeC
Review Body: Can I still do this recipe but with a ground beef?
Date Published: 2016-09-04
Author Name: halfassed
Review Body: This recipe is half assed. Obviously the chicken needs to be cooked, but is it supposed to be shredded or what? Should it be cooked in a slow cooker. Definitely need to rethink the "how to make this recipe" before its posted.
Date Published: 2017-05-30
Author Name: Barbara Lianides-Chin
Review Body: This recipe needs a serious re-write.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-09-02