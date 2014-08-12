Sriracha Chicken Quesadillas

How to Make It

Step 1 Spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Top with the chicken and red onions. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the filling evenly around each tortilla. Top with cilantro and the remaining tortillas. Toss the chicken with the Sriracha and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

Step 2 Spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Top with the chicken and red onions. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the filling evenly around each tortilla. Top with cilantro and the remaining tortillas.

Step 3 Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook the tortilla for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.