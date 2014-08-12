Sriracha Chicken Quesadillas
Spicy Sriracha chicken and lots of grated cheddar cheese make these quesadillas a party favorite. Plus: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha, or to taste
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Eight 8-inch flour tortillas
  • 6 ounces cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

Spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Top with the chicken and red onions. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the filling evenly around each tortilla. Top with cilantro and the remaining tortillas. Toss the chicken with the Sriracha and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

Step 2    

Spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Top with the chicken and red onions. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the filling evenly around each tortilla. Top with cilantro and the remaining tortillas.

Step 3    

Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook the tortilla for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.

Step 4    

Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining quesadillas. Allow each to cool for a few minutes before cutting into 4 to 6 pieces.

Serve With

Salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

