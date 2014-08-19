Sriracha Chicken and Edamame Salad Sandwich
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
March 2014

This delicious Asian-inspired chicken salad is stuffed with spicy Sriracha chicken and healthy edamame. Plus: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons Sriracha, or to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon chile powder
  • 1/2 cup edamame, shelled and cooked
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
  • 8 slices of bread or 4 buns
  • Arugula, alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato and pickles, for serving (Optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot cover the chicken breasts with water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the water and let cool. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces and set aside.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise, Sriracha and chile powder. Stir in the chicken and edamame. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 3    

Spread chicken salad over 4 slices of bread, top with desired toppings and cover with remaining slices of bread.

