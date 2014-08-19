Sriracha Chicken and Edamame Salad Sandwich

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
This delicious Asian-inspired chicken salad is stuffed with spicy Sriracha chicken and healthy edamame. Plus: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot cover the chicken breasts with water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the water and let cool. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces and set aside.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise, Sriracha and chile powder. Stir in the chicken and edamame. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 3
Spread chicken salad over 4 slices of bread, top with desired toppings and cover with remaining slices of bread.
