Squid with Tomato and Mint
Photo © Madeleine Hill
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Andrew Zimmern
March 2015

Fresh and spicy and super quick to make, this squid dish is a terrific option for a special weeknight dinner. Slideshow: More Squid Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound squid, cleaned, bodies cut into 1/3-inch rings and tentacles left whole
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 medium carrot, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup minced shallots
  • 2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 cup thinly sliced celery leaves and tender stalks
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 4 mint sprigs, stems removed, leaves thinly sliced
  • 1 cup tomato puree
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges, for serving
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a very large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season the squid with salt and pepper. Add the squid to the skillet and cook over high heat, tossing once, until just cooked, 2 minutes; transfer to a plate.

Step 2    

Add the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil to the skillet. Add the cherry tomatoes, carrot, shallots and crushed red pepper and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the celery, wine and half of the mint; cook until almost dry, 1 minute. Add the tomato puree and bring to a simmer. Add the squid, season with salt and pepper and simmer just until heated through, about 1 minute. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with the remaining mint. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and crusty bread.

