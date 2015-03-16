Squid with Tomato and Mint

In a very large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season the squid with salt and pepper. Add the squid to the skillet and cook over high heat, tossing once, until just cooked, 2 minutes; transfer to a plate.

Step 2

Add the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil to the skillet. Add the cherry tomatoes, carrot, shallots and crushed red pepper and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the celery, wine and half of the mint; cook until almost dry, 1 minute. Add the tomato puree and bring to a simmer. Add the squid, season with salt and pepper and simmer just until heated through, about 1 minute. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with the remaining mint. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and crusty bread.