Squid with Quinoa and Tomato
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
June 2013

There are traditionally two ways to cook squid well: quick and slow. This stew uses the second technique, braising squid with tomato until it becomes silky-soft. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 3 cups water
  • 1/2 cup quinoa
  • 1 pound cleaned squid, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 large potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan set over medium-high heat, add the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, bay leaf, cumin, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the water, quinoa, squid and potatoes and bring to a boil. Season with salt to taste. Simmer until the squid, potatoes and quinoa are tender, about 20 minutes. Add parsley, stir, divide among four bowls and serve.

Make Ahead

The cooked stew can be refrigerated for two days. Reheat and add the parsley to finish.

