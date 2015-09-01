Squid with Quinoa and Tomato

There are traditionally two ways to cook squid well: quick and slow. This stew uses the second technique, braising squid with tomato until it becomes silky-soft. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan set over medium-high heat, add the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, bay leaf, cumin, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the water, quinoa, squid and potatoes and bring to a boil. Season with salt to taste. Simmer until the squid, potatoes and quinoa are tender, about 20 minutes. Add parsley, stir, divide among four bowls and serve.
Make Ahead
