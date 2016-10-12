Squid Ink Pasta with Catalan Aioli

The most important step of this dramatic squid ink pasta from F&W BNC Katie Button is toasting the noodles. This step gives the pasta a nutty flavor, but also helps it maintain the perfect al dente texture while cooking undisturbed like a paella. Button finishes the dish by serving it with a creamy aioli. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a 16-inch paella pan or cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the noodles and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.
Add 2 tablespoons olive oil to the paella pan and reduce the heat to moderately high. Add the squid and season with salt salt. Cook, stirring, until starting to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons of olive oil, and reduce the heat to moderate. Add the minced garlic. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until translucent and soft, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes turn a dark brick red and start to stick to the bottom of the pan, about 5 minutes.
Stir in the toasted noodles, the hot stock, squid ink, pimentón and season with salt. Bring to a boil, stirring continuously, and then spread the noodles in an even layer. Do not stir. You want to cook the noodles until they’re just tender and stick to the bottom of the pan and make a snap, crackle, and pop noise, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve immediately with the aioli.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 4
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: @GreenFries
Review Body: I'm not sure what this squid ink does. Is it for color and texture only?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-10-16
Author Name: Shahde_Cooper
Review Body: That was actually a pretty good recipe, I was impressed! gonna try this later tonight.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-11-13
Author Name: juliavalencia
Review Body: It's called Fideua, in the catalan region it's an alternative plate to the paella. We eat it a lot !
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-15
Author Name: Ciara753
Review Body: I don't understand as to why people made pasta out of squid ink? looks weird to me and the color itself is not tempting.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-10-24
Author Name: immabannel
Review Body: The idea of that pasta with squid ink is just weird to me. This is actually a bit different from what I cooked before.. so don't know if this recipe will taste good because the ones that I had were ink sauce, and I haven't tried putting this in a pasta. But I'll try.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-11-05
Author Name: Patrick Barch
Review Body: This one was just OK...
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-10-19