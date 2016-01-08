Squid with Citrus, Chile and Mint
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Carlo Mirarchi

Mirarchi often makes this dish with sepia (cuttlefish) and hyssop, an herb with a minty licorice flavor. This version, which calls for easier-to-find squid and fresh mint, is also delicious. Squid Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • ¾ pound cleaned squid, bodies cut into 1-inch rings and tentacles cut into 2-inch lengths 
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper  
  • 1 pomelo or Oro Blanco grapefruit (see Note), or 4 Cara Cara oranges
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling  
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons small mint leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the squid in a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Using a sharp knife, carefully peel the pomelo; be sure to remove all of the bitter white pith. Working over a large bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Chop the sections into ½-inch pieces and return them to the bowl. Squeeze any extra juice from the membranes into the bowl. 

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the squid and cook over high heat, tossing, until bright white, about 2 minutes. Transfer the squid to the bowl with the pomelo, add the crushed pepper and toss; season with salt. Arrange the squid and pomelo on a platter and top with the mint. Drizzle with olive oil and serve. 

Notes

Pomelos are large, thick-rinded yellow or green citrus fruits originally from Asia. They taste similar to grapefruit but are less juicy. Oro Blancos are sweet, thick-rinded, white-fleshed hybrids of pomelos and grapefruit.

Suggested Pairing

Tangy, zesty Italian white: 2011 Bibi Graetz Casamatta Bianco.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up