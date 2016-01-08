Squid with Citrus, Chile and Mint

How to Make It

Step 1 Place the squid in a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Using a sharp knife, carefully peel the pomelo; be sure to remove all of the bitter white pith. Working over a large bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Chop the sections into ½-inch pieces and return them to the bowl. Squeeze any extra juice from the membranes into the bowl.