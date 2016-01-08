Squid with Citrus, Chile and Mint

Mirarchi often makes this dish with sepia (cuttlefish) and hyssop, an herb with a minty licorice flavor. This version, which calls for easier-to-find squid and fresh mint, is also delicious.
Squid Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
Place the squid in a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Using a sharp knife, carefully peel the pomelo; be sure to remove all of the bitter white pith. Working over a large bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Chop the sections into ½-inch pieces and return them to the bowl. Squeeze any extra juice from the membranes into the bowl.
In a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the squid and cook over high heat, tossing, until bright white, about 2 minutes. Transfer the squid to the bowl with the pomelo, add the crushed pepper and toss; season with salt. Arrange the squid and pomelo on a platter and top with the mint. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.
Notes
Pomelos are large, thick-rinded yellow or green citrus fruits originally from Asia. They taste similar to grapefruit but are less juicy. Oro Blancos are sweet, thick-rinded, white-fleshed hybrids of pomelos and grapefruit.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5