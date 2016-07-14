Squid and Summer Vegetable Salad with Preserved Lemon Dressing

This seafood salad from Provence combines simply poached squid, a piquant dressing and a mix of superthinly sliced vegetables made extra crisp thanks to a soak in an ice water bath. The recipe is from chef Cyrille Chaussade of Villa Fabulite in Cap d’Antibes, France. Slideshow: More Summer Salads
How to Make It
Soak the radishes, zucchini, squash and fennel slices in a bowl of ice water.
In a bowl, mix the vinegar with the preserved lemon and shallot. Slowly whisk in 1/2 cup of the olive oil. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.
In a large skillet, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil with 2 tablespoons of water and bring to a simmer. Add the squid and season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook over moderate heat until just opaque throughout, about 1 minute. Add the poached squid to the vinaigrette.
Drain the iced vegetables and pat thoroughly dry. Add the vegetables, tomatoes, olives and herbs to the squid and mix well. Transfer the salad to plates and drizzle with any remaining vinaigrette. Garnish with piment d’Espelette and fleur de sel.
Author Name: Barbara Snyder
Review Body: Made this last night for a dinner party -- exactly to the recipe.... this is a "wow." Not only is it a spectacularly beautiful salad, but the flavors are sophisticated and complex. One of the guests actually picked up his dish and slurped the remaining dressing down -- he apologized for being rude, but couldn't help himself. Important to soak the vegetables in ice water -- as it makes them very crisp. I used easter egg radishes, which made the salad even prettier ---
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-15
Author Name: IchNaturally
Review Body: Cool! more vegetarian recipe! you guys always have something healthy for us. awesome!! keep it comin
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: Cheshire_Kitty
Review Body: yes cause the first thing I think of with summer salad is squid.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-23
Author Name: AshyPanteloons
Review Body: Vegans will love this I'm sure!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-18
Author Name: rigolin1771
Review Body: Love the lemon dressing. This is one of my favorite recipes here. Thank you for sharing.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-31