Squid and Summer Vegetable Salad with Preserved Lemon Dressing

Author Name: Barbara Snyder

Review Body: Made this last night for a dinner party -- exactly to the recipe.... this is a "wow." Not only is it a spectacularly beautiful salad, but the flavors are sophisticated and complex. One of the guests actually picked up his dish and slurped the remaining dressing down -- he apologized for being rude, but couldn't help himself. Important to soak the vegetables in ice water -- as it makes them very crisp. I used easter egg radishes, which made the salad even prettier ---

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-08-15