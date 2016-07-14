Squid and Summer Vegetable Salad with Preserved Lemon Dressing
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Cyrille Chaussade
August 2016

This seafood salad from Provence combines simply poached squid, a piquant dressing and a mix of superthinly sliced vegetables made extra crisp thanks to a soak in an ice water bath. The recipe is from chef Cyrille Chaussade of Villa Fabulite in Cap d’Antibes, France. Slideshow: More Summer Salads

Ingredients

  • 4 red radishes, sliced paper thin
  • 1/2 small zucchini, sliced paper thin
  • 1/2 small yellow squash, sliced paper thin
  • 1/2 fennel bulb, halved lengthwise and sliced paper thin
  • 3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon minced preserved lemon rind
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 12 ounces cleaned squid, bodies sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick and tentacles left whole
  • 8 cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered if large
  • 12 niçoise olives, pitted
  • 1/4 cup chopped mixed herbs, such as parsley, basil and chives
  • Piment d’Espelette and fleur de sel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Soak the radishes,  zucchini, squash and fennel slices in a bowl of ice water.

Step 2    

In a bowl, mix the vinegar with the preserved lemon and shallot. Slowly whisk in 1/2 cup of the olive oil. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil with 2 tablespoons of water and bring to a simmer. Add the squid and season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook over moderate heat until just opaque throughout, about  1 minute. Add the poached squid to the vinaigrette.

Step 4    

Drain the iced vegetables and pat thoroughly dry. Add the vegetables, tomatoes, olives and herbs to the squid and mix well. Transfer the salad to plates and drizzle with any remaining vinaigrette. Garnish with piment d’Espelette  and fleur de sel.

Suggested Pairing

A bright coastal white from Corsica.

