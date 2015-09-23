Squid and Mussel Moqueca

This take on moqueca, a traditional Brazilian fish stew, is pared down to focus on the most flavorful ingredients. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes
How to Make It
In a large heavy pot, heat the olive oil over medium high heat, then stir in the onion and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk, stock, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and bring to a boil. Simmer the liquid until reduced slightly, about 4 minutes.
Stir in the mussels and cover the pot. Boil until the mussels have opened wide, 6 to 8 minutes. Uncover the pot, stir in the squid tentacles and simmer until the tentacles are just cooked but still very tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with the cilantro and drizzle with the dendê oil, then serve.
