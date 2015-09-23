Squid and Mussel Moqueca
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
March 2014

This take on moqueca, a traditional Brazilian fish stew, is pared down to focus on the most flavorful ingredients. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, diced
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 pound plum tomatoes, diced
  • One (14-ounce) can coconut milk
  • 1 cup fish stock
  • Salt  
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 pound mussels
  • 1/2 pound squid tentacles
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1 tablespoon dendê oil (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, heat the olive oil over medium high heat, then stir in the onion and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk, stock, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and bring to a boil. Simmer the liquid until reduced slightly, about 4 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the mussels and cover the pot. Boil until the mussels have opened wide, 6 to 8 minutes. Uncover the pot, stir in the squid tentacles and simmer until the tentacles are just cooked but still very tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with the cilantro and drizzle with the dendê oil, then serve.

