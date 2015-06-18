Squash Gratin
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Kay Chun
July 2015

This gratin from F&W’s Kay Chun features long spears of squash topped with panko and cheese and baked until tender and crisp. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing
  • 4 medium summer squash (zucchini and/or yellow squash), sliced lengthwise 1/8 inch thick
  • 3 garlic cloves, sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup panko
  • 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese (3 ounces)
  • Gruyère cheese

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. Grease a 2-quart ovenproof baking dish. Add the squash, 2 tablespoons of oil and the garlic, season with salt and  pepper and toss. Arrange the squash in the dish and bake for 20 minutes, until tender. Sprinkle with the panko and cheese and bake for 10 minutes  longer, until golden and crisp on top.

