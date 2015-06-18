Squash Confetti Pasta with Dill and Walnuts
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
July 2015

Grated zucchini sautéed with anchovies and garlic makes an excellent, quick sauce for cooked spaghetti. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound spaghetti
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 medium zucchini, grated on the large holes of a box grater and squeezed dry
  • 3 anchovies packed in oil, drained
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Chopped dill and toasted chopped walnuts, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the zucchini, anchovies and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the zucchini is tender and the anchovies have dissolved, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cooked spaghetti, the lemon juice and cheese and season with salt and pepper. Serve garnished with chopped dill and toasted chopped walnuts.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up