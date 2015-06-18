Squash Confetti Pasta with Dill and Walnuts

© Nicole Franzen
Grated zucchini sautéed with anchovies and garlic makes an excellent, quick sauce for cooked spaghetti. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the zucchini, anchovies and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the zucchini is tender and the anchovies have dissolved, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cooked spaghetti, the lemon juice and cheese and season with salt and pepper. Serve garnished with chopped dill and toasted chopped walnuts.
