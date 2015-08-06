Squash Blossom Quesadillas

Step

In a non-stick skillet, heat 1/2 teaspoon of the oil. Place one tortilla in the skillet and scatter 1/3 cup of the mozzarella and about 2 tablespoons of the queso fresco cheeses evenly over the top. Add some of the sliced green onions and then lay three squash blossoms over the cheese onto one side of the quesadilla. Gently fold over the other half of the tortilla to top the squash blossoms. Cook over moderately high heat until crisp and golden on the bottom and cheese is melted, about 2-3 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining oil and second quesadilla. Slice the quesadillas into wedges and serve right away.