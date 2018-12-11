Squash, Apricot, and Pear Oatsies 
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jordana Rothman
January 2019

For Food & Wine restaurant editor Jordana Rothman, time in her own home is a precious commodity. To celebrate her rare morning in her kitchen, she gives herself the gift of time spent crafting a favorite breakfast, like these “oatsies,” a bowl of gently cooked rolled oats topped with roasted squash, spices, and winter fruit.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups water
  • 2 cups uncooked old-fashioned regular rolled oats
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup mashed roasted acorn squash or canned pumpkin
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup dried Turkish apricots, roughly chopped (about 4 ounces)
  • 1 large pear (9 ounces), thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons roasted salted pumpkin seed kernels (pepitas)
  • 2 tablespoons slivered almonds
  • 2 tablespoons slivered almonds
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Stir in oats and salt, reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thick and creamy, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in squash, and cook until heated through, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat.

Step 2    

Divide oat mixture evenly among 4 bowls, and sprinkle each with cinnamon. Top evenly with apricots, pear slices, pepitas, almonds, and chia seeds.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up