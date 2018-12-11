Squash, Apricot, and Pear Oatsies 

For Food & Wine restaurant editor Jordana Rothman, time in her own home is a precious commodity. To celebrate her rare morning in her kitchen, she gives herself the gift of time spent crafting a favorite breakfast, like these “oatsies,” a bowl of gently cooked rolled oats topped with roasted squash, spices, and winter fruit.
How to Make It
Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Stir in oats and salt, reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thick and creamy, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in squash, and cook until heated through, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat.
Divide oat mixture evenly among 4 bowls, and sprinkle each with cinnamon. Top evenly with apricots, pear slices, pepitas, almonds, and chia seeds.