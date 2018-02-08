Squash and Black-Eyed Pea Coconut Curry 
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Meera Sodha
March 2018

In her latest cookbook, Fresh India, Meera Sodha shows us how fast, fresh, and exciting the vegetable dishes of India can be. Here garam masala–roasted acorn squash joins a very lightly simmered coconut curry with fresh tomatoes and black-eyed peas. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds acorn squash,  cut into 3/4-inch wedges 
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1 tablespoon garam masala  
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste  
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste 
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil  
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds  
  • 1 large yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced 
  • 1 serrano chile, halved lengthwise, stem attached 
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained 
  • 2 plum tomatoes, cut  into wedges  
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric  
  • 1 (15-ounce) can coconut milk 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine squash, canola oil, garam masala, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a large bowl. Toss to coat; arrange in a single layer on 2 aluminum foil–lined baking sheets. Roast until tender, about 30 minutes.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, heat coconut oil in a large, high-sided skillet over medium. Add mustard seeds. When seeds begin to pop, add onion and serrano. Cook, stirring, until onion is soft and golden, about 12 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring often, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in peas and tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes are jammy around edges, about 3 minutes. Stir in turmeric, then coconut milk, and season with salt and pepper. Add roasted squash  and fold to coat with curry. Cover and let simmer 5 minutes before serving.  

